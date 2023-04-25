northwestern-f-robbie-beran-transferring-to-virginia-tech

Former Northwestern starting forward Robbie Beran will play his final year of college basketball at Virginia Tech, he announced Tuesday. Beran, a native of Richmond

Former Northwestern starting forward Robbie Beran will play his final year of college basketball at Virginia Tech, he announced Tuesday.

Beran, a native of Richmond, Va., is transferring to Virginia Tech and using his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility granted to all student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Final year in The Commonwealth!” Beran wrote on social media.

Beran averaged career highs of 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 34 games (all starts) for Northwestern this past season, as the Wildcats made their second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

In 120 career games (99 starts) for Northwestern since 2019-20, Beran has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, with 74 blocked shots and 36.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, including 109 makes.

–Field Level Media