notre-dame-lands-5-star-recruit-kate-koval

No. 16 Notre Dame is off to a 1-1 start to the 2023-24 season but picked up a huge win with the official signing of five-star recruit Kateryna “Kate” Koval to play for the Fighting Irish next season.

The 6-foot-5 center from Ukraine is the No. 5 overall prospect in next year’s class by ESPN, and had announced her commitment to Notre Dame last month.

Koval plays for Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, N.Y., where she earned Gatorade New York Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year honors last year after averaging 15.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game as a junior.

Koval will join a nucleus for Irish coach Niele Ivey that includes freshman start Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, who is recovering from a knee injury.

