Notre Dame names Micah Shrewsberry as head coach

Notre Dame announced Micah Shrewsberry as its 18th head coach of the men’s basketball program on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the school for the former Penn State coach, however multiple outlets reported it was a seven-year contract. It also returns Shrewsberry to the state of Indiana, where he starred in high school and college and where he has spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant or head coach.

“I’m very excited to be joining the University of Notre Dame family,” Shrewsberry said. “The combination of top-notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court, made this a very attractive job for me. The power of the Notre Dame brand, and the passionate alumni family, will allow us to recruit the brightest student-athletes from coast to coast.

“I can’t wait to get to campus and begin connecting with the students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”

Shrewsberry, 46, guided the Nittany Lions to a 23-14 record overall and 10-10 mark in the Big Ten. Penn State secured a 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance and recorded a memorable opening-round upset win against Texas A&M.

“We are so excited to have Coach (Shrewsberry) join the Notre Dame family,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “Throughout this process, it reaffirmed for me that this job was among the best in the country as we had many great candidates express interest.

“During our two-month process, we weekly reviewed our candidate pool and each week he (Micah) stayed at the top of our list due to his fit at the University and his commitment to the student-athlete experience. Not only do his personal & family values align with the University, but his dedication to the development of each member of his program as well.”

Shrewsberry coached at Wabash (1999-2000), DePauw (2001-03), IU South Bend (head coach, 2005-07), Butler (2007-11) and Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) in addition to a stint in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before taking over the Penn State program in 2021.

Overall, Shrewsberry went 37-31 in two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

He moves to South Bend to take over for Mike Brey, who departed the Fighting Irish after 23 seasons as the program’s all-time winningest coach (483-280).

–Field Level Media