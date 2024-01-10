notre-dame-outlasts-georgia-tech-in-ot

Freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored a career-high 25 points to lead Notre Dame to a 75-68 overtime win against Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Markus Burton added 12 points for the Fighting Irish (7-9, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), while J.R. Konieczny chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds. Tae Davis finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which won its first road game since a 15-point victory at Clemson in February of 2022.

Miles Kelly led Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-3) with 25 points on a career-high-tying seven 3-pointers, and Baye Ndongo had 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Naithan George added nine points and 11 assists for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their fourth straight game.

With the Irish holding a 71-68 lead with 13 seconds left in overtime, Burton connected on a pair of crucial free throws, giving Notre Dame a five-point edge.

After a missed 3-pointer from George, Konieczny's two free throws cemented the victory for the Fighting Irish.

With 1:27 left in regulation, Shrewsberry extended his career night with a triple, giving Notre Dame a 63-61 advantage.

After Burton split a pair of free throws, Kelly converted a driving layup, cutting the Yellow Jackets' deficit to a single point with 20 seconds left.

Shrewsberry made two free throws before Ndongo knocked down a game-tying triple with five seconds left.

Burton then missed a midrange jumper at buzzer, forcing the extra session.

In the first half, Georgia Tech jumped out to a 29-22 lead before a 9-0 run over the final 3:56 gave Notre Dame a two-point lead at the break. Notre Dame shot 44.8 percent (13-for-29) from the field in the first half, led by nine points from Shrewsberry.

The Yellow Jackets made just 11 of their 34 (32.4 percent) field-goal attempts in the opening half. Kelly scored nine points through the first 20 minutes of action.

--Field Level Media

