notre-dame-qb-sam-hartman-picks-draft-prep-over-bowl-game

Notre Dame is going to the Sun Bowl without quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman won't play for the Fighting Irish with his focus shifted to preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft.

No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) faces No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas, and expects sophomore Steve Angeli to line up in Hartman's spot. Angeli had 272 yards and four touchdowns this season with 19 completions in 25 pass attempts and one interception.

Hartman, 24, played one season at Notre Dame after a prolific career at Wake Forest.

He completed 191 of 301 pass attempts for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2023.

Oregon State has its own questions at QB. Senior starter DJ Uiagalelei and freshman backup Aidan Chiles already are in the transfer portal.

Ben Gulbranson was 7-1 as the starter for the Beavers in 2022, including being named MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl.

--Field Level Media

