notre-dame-qb-tyler-buchner-enters-transfer-portal

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the transfer portal to explore his options — including a possible return to the Fighting Irish.

A consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Buchner played in 13 games over two seasons in South Bend, Ind. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starter but missed 10 games to a shoulder injury before returning with an MVP effort in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win against South Carolina.

“I love Notre Dame,” Buchner posted Tuesday on Twitter. “The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this place special to me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.

“After discussions with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider.”

Buchner has completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 949 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed 82 times for 459 yards and seven scores.

Buchner battled Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the QB1 role this spring, a competition that was expected to continue when practice resumes.

Buchner originally chose Notre Dame over offers from Alabama, TCU, Georgia, Southern California and Michigan.

The Crimson Tide could be a logical landing spot, with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees now on Nick Saban’s staff. In addition, Saban said after the spring game that Alabama might look to the transfer portal to replace the departed Bryce Young.

