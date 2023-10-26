ohio-st.-rb-treveyon-henderson-to-return-from-3-game-injury-absence

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will play Saturday at Wisconsin after a three-game injury absence, coach Ryan Day said Thursday on his radio show.

Henderson suited up and went through warmups for the No. 3 Buckeyes in each of their last two games, including last week’s showdown with Penn State, but did not see game action due to an undisclosed injury.

Henderson last appeared Sept. 23 against Notre Dame and ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. After a bye, Henderson was a late scratch for Ohio State’s Oct. 7 win over Maryland.

“Trey’s had a really good week of practice,” Day said on the radio show. “He’s full-go, so excited to get him back out there.”

Henderson leads Ohio State in rushing this season with 295 yards and five touchdowns on 44 attempts.

Day said “other guys will get opportunities as well” against the Badgers. Chip Trayanum started the past three games and Miyan Williams had a season-high 62 yards and a touchdown against Penn State.

Day didn’t specify whether wide receiver Emeka Egbuka or cornerback Denzel Burke would return from their respective, undisclosed injuries against Wisconsin.

