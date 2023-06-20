ohio-st.-te-zak-herbstreit,-son-of-espn-analyst,-hospitalized

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit is in stable condition after being admitted to the university’s Wexler Medical Center in Columbus due to an undisclosed medical issue, a school spokesman said Tuesday.

He is being “monitored and evaluated,” per the spokesman.

Herbstreit is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

The elder Herbstreit texted ABC 6 that the “family is with him and appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers.”

Zak Herbstreit, who is listed at 6-feet-2 and 240 pounds, walked onto the team in June 2021. He appeared in his first games for the Buckeyes last season, playing sparingly in three games.

