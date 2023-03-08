Ohio State holds off Wisconsin comeback bid

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 8, 2023

Ohio State nearly squandered a 27-point lead but the No. 13 seed Buckeyes held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin 65-57 in a Big Ten tournament first-round game in Chicago on Wednesday.

Wisconsin (17-14) closed to 61-57 before Justice Sueing’s free throw gave Ohio State a five-point lead with 49 seconds left.

Tyler Wahl, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, missed a jumper and Ohio State’s Felix Okpara made a foul shot for a 63-57 lead before Wahl missed a 3-pointer for Wisconsin’s last chance because Roddy Gayle Jr. clinched the win for the Buckeyes with a pair of foul shots with 11 seconds left.

Ohio State (14-18) plays No. 5 seed Iowa (19-12) on Thursday. The winner faces No. 4 seed Michigan State (19-11) on Friday.

Sean McNeil led Ohio State with 17 points, Sueing had 16 and Bruce Thornton 15.

The Buckeyes, who started four freshman, had an 18-point halftime lead.

Ohio State took its largest lead, 47-20 with 15:31 to play but later a 19-2 stretch pulled the Badgers to within 57-52 on a banked 3-pointer by Wahl with 2:13 to go.

McNeil stopped the 11-0 run with a pair of free throws with 1:20 to go.

Ohio State led 36-18 at the half, bettering the 16-point halftime advantage for the Badgers in their 65-60 win over the Buckeyes on Feb. 2.

It was all Buckeyes from the onset.

Racing to a 27-12 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, Ohio State looked more like the team that won two of its final three regular season games than the Buckeyes who had lost 14 of the previous 15, including a nine-game losing streak.

McNeil was 4 for 4 Ohio State drained 4 of 7 3-pointers while the Badgers missed all seven of their long-range attempts.

The Buckeyes have momentum from the victory but the reality is that it will take five victories in as many days to win the title, something no Big Ten team has done.

–Field Level Media

ohio-state-holds-off-wisconsin-comeback-bid

Related Posts

About Author

FLM Direct-Baller
flmbasketball

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 1 view
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap