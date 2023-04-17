ohio-state-oc-brian-hartline-hospitalized-after-atv-accident

Ohio State coordinator and former NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash on Sunday morning.

Hartline, 36, crashed on his own property at around 1:20 a.m. His vehicle rolled over in the accident, and a second person unaffiliated with Ohio State was riding in the ATV with him.

“I appreciate everyones support,” Hartline said in a social media post. “I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“I am doing well.”

Hartline has been on the Buckeyes’ staff since 2017. He served as wide receivers coach from 2018-22, while also taking on the role of passing game coordinator in 2022. In January, Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator, taking over for Kevin Wilson, who accepted the head-coaching job at Tulsa.

In seven NFL seasons, Hartline recorded 344 receptions, 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns in 104 games (73 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2009-14) and Cleveland Browns (2015).

