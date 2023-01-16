Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

C.J. Stroud is turning pro. The Ohio State quarterback declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, all but cementing his name being called in

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State Buckeyes football

Field Level Media ranks Stroud as the No. 5 overall prospect in this year’s draft and the No. 3 quarterback behind Alabama‘s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

“This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality,” Stroud wrote, in part, in a Twitter post.

Stroud finished the regular season with 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns against six interceptions, making him a Heisman finalist for the second consecutive year. He threw for 348 yards and four TDs in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia on Dec. 31, a 42-41 loss to eventual champion Georgia.

Stroud, 21, cashed in big with NIL deals. He said in June he is driving a $200,000 Mercedes SUV as part of a deal with a Columbus, Ohio, dealership and signed a three-year, $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing.

The Southern California native finishes his Ohio State career with 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 games (21-4) as a starter. He was a two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year and the first quarterback in conference history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.

–Field Level Media