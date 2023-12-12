Ohio State RB Chip Trayanum transfers to Kentucky

Reportng - Field Level Media

12/12/2023

ohio-state-rb-chip-trayanum-transfers-to-kentucky

Running back DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum announced Tuesday he is transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky.

He has one season of eligibility left after two seasons at Arizona State (2020-21) and two with the Buckeyes.

Trayanum was second on Ohio State (11-1) with 373 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2023.

He scored the game-winning 1-yard touchdown in the final seconds to beat Notre Dame, 17-14, on Sept. 23.

Trayanum heads to Kentucky with 1,157 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 15 catches for 91 yards.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Ohio State RB Chip Trayanum transfers to Kentucky puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up