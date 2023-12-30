ohio-state-wr-marvin-harrison-jr.-sits-out-cotton-bowl

Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. elected to sit out Friday night's Cotton Bowl against Missouri in Arlington, Texas.

Harrison, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting, was wearing his jersey top prior to the game but not dressed in uniform pants or wearing pads.

Harrison has yet to announce his future plans. He is projected to be one of the first players selected if he declares for the 2024 NFL Draft. His other option is returning to Ohio State.

The two-time first-team All-American caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Harrison has 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Harrison's father, Marvin, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was an eight-time Pro Bowl pick during 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996-2008.

--Field Level Media

