oklahoma,-clemson-make-big-jumps-in-top-25

The top two teams remain unchanged, Houston dropped a spot despite winning, and Oklahoma and Clemson made huge jumps in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Arizona (8-0) was the near-unanimous No. 1, receiving 62 of 63 first-place votes. Kansas (9-1) remained No. 2 but Purdue (9-1) overtook Houston (10-0) for No. 3 with a victory at Alabama. The Cougars, meanwhile, crushed Jackson State and fell to fourth despite getting one first-place vote. UConn (9-1) remained No. 5.

Baylor (9-0), Marquette (8-2), Creighton (8-1), North Carolina (7-2) and Gonzaga (7-2) round out the top 10.

Clemson (9-0) was the week's top mover, jumping 11 spots to No. 13 with a win over TCU. Oklahoma (9-0) vaulted up eight spots to No. 11 with a win over Arkansas.

Miami (7-2) dropped the most spots, falling nine to No. 24 with a 27-point loss to Colorado.

Virginia (8-1) returned to the poll at No. 22 and Northwestern (7-1) made its 2023-24 debut in the poll at No. 25.

Texas A&M dropped out after Sunday's loss to Memphis and San Diego State also fell out after losing to Grand Canyon.

The rest of the poll:

No. 11 Oklahoma

No. 12 Tennessee

No. 13 Clemson

No. 14 Kentucky

No. 15 FAU

No. 16 Illinois

No. 17 Colorado St.

No. 18 BYU

No. 19 Texas

No. 20 James Madison

No. 21 Duke

No. 22 Virginia

No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 24 Miami

No. 25 Northwestern

--Field Level Media

