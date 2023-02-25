oklahoma-dumps-slumping-no.-23-iowa-state

Jacob Groves scored a game-high 16 points while swishing four 3-pointers and Grant Sherfield added 10 points as visiting Oklahoma defeated slumping No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) scored eight points in the first 1:58 after halftime to take control. The Cyclones answered with a Jaren Holmes jumper about a minute later, but the Sooners regained the lead for good on the ensuing possession on Jacob Groves’ 3-pointer after an offensive rebound.

Iowa State (17-11, 8-8) suffered its season-high third straight defeat while losing for the seventh time in nine games. The Cyclones trailed by as many as 15 points with 3:15 to play before closing the deficit to nine down the stretch.

Long-range shooting proved the difference, as Oklahoma shot 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range compared to 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) for Iowa State.

Oklahoma drilled seven of its treys after the break, starting the second half on a 5-for-7 tear from deep.

The Cyclones shot 31 percent overall, while the Sooners finished at 46.3 percent.

Tanner Groves had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Sooners, and Milos Uzan dished seven assists.

Gabe Kalscheur (12 points) and Tamin Lipsey (10) finished in double figures for Iowa State. Holmes followed with eight points, while Robert Jones grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Sooners improved to 3-9 against ranked foes and 2-7 on the road this season. After winning their first 11 games at Hilton Coliseum this season, the Cyclones have lost two of three at home.

Iowa State led 28-23 at halftime despite attempting 14 more field goals than Oklahoma. The Cyclones surged to a 14-3 lead after 7:07 but scored just 14 points the rest of the first half, maintaining the advantage by winning the ball-control battle.

Iowa State committed just two turnovers in the first half, while Oklahoma had 10.

Oklahoma earned a split of the regular-season series, avenging a 63-60 home loss on Jan. 4. The Sooners boast a 122-93 edge in the all-time series.

–Field Level Media