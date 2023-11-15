oklahoma-gets-past-short-handed-texas-state

Javian McCollum scored 15 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as Oklahoma remained undefeated with an easy 93-54 win over short-handed Texas State on Tuesday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (3-0) took charge early and never looked back, leading by 23 points at the break. Texas State made a mini run over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half and cut the deficit to 50-33 after a 6-0 run.

Oklahoma reasserted itself, building its advantage to back to 23 after two free throws by Sam Godwin with 13:44 to play and to 69-39 upon Otega Oweh’s layup with 11:27 left. The Sooners eventually led by 43 points, sending 14 players to the court in the victory.

Le’Tre Darthard added 14 points for Oklahoma, with John Hugley IV scoring 12 and Godwin hitting for 10 point in the win.

Dylan Dawson has 13 points to lead the Bobcats (1-2), while Joshua O’Garro added 10. Texas State played without leading scorer Tyrel Morgan, who was injured early in the second half of the Bobcats’ win at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

The Sooners came out on fire, canning their first three shots while forcing a trio of Texas State turnovers to go up 7-0. A layup by O’Garro with 14:35 to play in the half got Texas State to within 12-6.

Oklahoma steadily pulled away, going up by 15 points nine minutes into the game on an Oweh layup and expanding the lead to 31-10 when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:41 remaining in the half. A layup by Hugley raised the margin to 25 points with 2:32 to play before the Sooners settled for a 45-22 lead at the break.

Darthard and McCollum led all scorers with nine points each before halftime. Dawson’s five points at the break paced the Bobcats.

On the night, the Sooners outshot the Bobcats 55.2 percent to 31.3 percent.

–Field Level Media