oklahoma-gets-rare-big-12-win,-stuns-no.-12-k-state

Grant Sherfield had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Oklahoma knocked off No. 12 Kansas State 79-65 on Tuesday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) snapped a four-game overall losing streak and a seven-game Big 12 skid.

The Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) have dropped five of their past seven games.

Oklahoma hit 11 3-pointers, getting three each from Sherfield and Milos Uzan, and shot 47.8 percent from deep for the game.

Kansas State dominated down low, outscoring the Sooners 38-26 in the paint, but the Wildcats struggled throughout from beyond the arc, finishing 4 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

Oklahoma seized control early in the second half with a 12-0 run that expanded to 18-4 and eventually to 24-7 to put the Sooners ahead 60-45.

The Sooners hit three 3-pointers during the first segment of that stretch.

Kansas State cut the deficit to eight with seven minutes left before Oklahoma regained control with a 9-1 run to build its biggest lead of the game, 70-54.

The Sooners shot 51 percent from the floor for the game, 61.1 percent in the second half.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin led the Wildcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but he scored just four in the second half.

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson added 14 each.

After finishing with a season-low five assists in a Saturday loss to Kansas, the Sooners needed less than eight minutes to top that mark, and Oklahoma finished with 13 assists.

Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Sooners, going 5 of 7 from the floor.

Groves had averaged less than seven points per game during Oklahoma’s Big 12 losing streak.

For the second consecutive game, the Sooners got off to a fast start, jumping up 9-2 little more than two minutes into the game.

But Kansas State ripped off an 11-0 run to take the lead before the rest of the first half settled into a back-and-forth affair.

Sherfield hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to tie the game at 36-36 at the break.

