oklahoma-rides-javian-mccollum-to-30-point-win-over-central-michigan

Javian McCollum scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma to a 89-59 win over Central Michigan in the season opener Monday in Norman, Oklahoma.

McCollum, playing his first game with the Sooners after transferring from Siena, was 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.

Otega Oweh added 18 points, going 9 of 13 from the field.

The Sooners’ 89 points were more than they scored in any game last season.

One of the biggest differences in the game was at the free-throw line, where the Sooners went 24 of 30. The Chippewas were 9 of 13 at the line.

The Sooners took control starting about seven minutes into the game, ripping off a 28-6 run that lasted until just more than a minute remained before halftime.

After making six of their first 10 shots, the Chippewas went cold from the field. While CMU made just 3 of 15, the Sooners jumped ahead by 20.

The Sooners turned up the pressure defensively, forcing 11 turnovers during the stretch, leading to 12 points on the other end.

During the same stretch, Oklahoma went 9 of 15 from the floor, including 3-pointers from Rivaldo Soares, Le’Tre Darthard, McCollum, Milos Uzan and Kaden Cooper.

Central; Michigan never seriously threatened the rest of the way, as the Sooners lead never again dropped below 13.

McCollum and Oweh each scored 12 points in the second half as the Sooners stretched the lead steadily over the final 10 minutes.

Oklahoma was 55.3 percent (26 of 47) from the field and 9 of 19 (47.4%) from beyond the arc.

The Chippewas had 14 offensive rebounds to just five for the Sooners, outscoring Oklahome on second-chance points 19-7.

Cayden Vasko led the Chippewas with 12 points. Anthony Pritchard, who is from Oklahoma and played his first two seasons in his hometown at University of Tulsa, added 11 points in the loss.

