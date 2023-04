Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone has entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Stillwater, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Boone was the Cowboys’ third-leading scorer this past season, averaging 10.8 points per game.

He joins guard Avery Anderson III in the portal. Anderson was OSU’s second-leading scorer in 2022-23 with 11.1 points per game.

Boone averages 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 123 career games (63 starts) with the Cowboys.

–Field Level Media