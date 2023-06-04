oklahoma-state-lands-7-foot-1-transfer-isaiah-miranda

Former NC State big man Isaiah Miranda is transferring to Oklahoma State, he announced Sunday.

The 7-foot-1, 205-pound forward/center was highly touted coming out of high school a year ago — a consensus four-star recruit who ranked No. 45 in the country according to the 247Sports composite.

But Miranda did not play a single minute for the Wolfpack in 2022-23 and entered the transfer portal after the season.

The native of Pawtucket, R.I., joins a Cowboys program that went 20-16 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12 last season and settled for an NIT berth. Oklahoma State has made just one NCAA Tournament in Mike Boynton’s first six seasons as head coach.

–Field Level Media