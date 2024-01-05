Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman was granted a waiver from the NCAA for a seventh season, the school said Thursday.

The main factor in the matter was that Bowman sustained a season-ending injury to his non-throwing shoulder in 2019 while at Texas Tech. He started the first three games before being injured in a mid-September game at Arizona.

Bowman spent three seasons (2018-20) at Texas Tech and two at Michigan (2021-22) before quarterbacking the Cowboys in 2023. He passed for 3,460 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

"Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season-ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan," Oklahoma State senior associate athletic director for compliance Ben Dyson said in a news release. "We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request."

Bowman, who will turn 24 in March, has passed for 8,789 yards, 49 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his college career. He tossed a career-best 17 touchdowns as a freshman for Texas Tech in 2018.

Bowman threw for 605 yards in a 2018 game against Houston. It is the fifth-highest yardage total in Texas Tech history. Current Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes holds the school record of 734 against Oklahoma in 2016.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman granted 7th year of eligibility puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.