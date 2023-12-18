oklahoma-state-uses-total-team-effort-to-cruise-past-oral-roberts

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points with 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State jumped out to a comfortable lead early and cruised to an 81-60 victory Sunday over visiting Oral Roberts at Stillwater, Okla.

Bryce Thompson and Quion Williams scored 13 points each as the Cowboys (5-5) shot 50.0 percent from the field while winning consecutive games for just the second time this season. Thompson was 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State controlled the rebounding battle 38-29 and were able to turn things over to the bench, with the reserves combining to score 28 points, to 16 from the Golden Eagles' bench. The Cowboys had 24 assists on 31 made baskets, with Javon Small delivering eight of those assists.

Small was held to seven points on just five shot attempts from the field after he entered with a team-best 17.1 points per game.

Issac McBride scored 14 points and Jailen Bedford added 13 for Oral Roberts (4-6) who lost for the fourth time in four games against power-conference opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot 39.3 percent from the field. In their first three games against power-conference teams this season, Oral Roberts shot 42.3 percent, 47.6 percent and 45.2 percent, respectively.

Oral Roberts was competitive early, with the game tied 10-10 in the early going after the Golden Eagles' Kareem Thompson made a 3-pointer. Oklahoma State gained control by going on a 12-0 run for a 22-10 lead.

The Golden Eagles pulled to within 31-25 before the Cowboys went on another 12-0 run for a 43-25 advantage and never let the lead fall under double digits again.

The Cowboys led 48-27 at halftime thanks to 53.3-percent shooting (8 of 15) from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

Oral Roberts scored the first two baskets of the second half before Oklahoma State countered and led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media

