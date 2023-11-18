College Basketball News

Ole Miss has just enough to fend off Sam Houston

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 23 points and Ole Miss held off Sam Houston 70-67 Friday night in Oxford, Miss.

Matthew Murrell added 15 points for the Rebels (4-0), who completed their season-opening homestand undefeated.

Davon Barnes scored 22 points, Jaden Ray had 12 and Lamar Wilkerson added 11 to lead the Bearkats (1-3), who took 12 more shots from the floor than Ole Miss but were outscored 27-9 at the free-throw line.

Flanigan’s layup started the second-half scoring to tie the game and there were four more ties, with Sam Houston always taking a two-point lead.

However, Ole Miss went on an 8-1 run to take a 49-44. Sam Houston came back, taking a 63-58 lead on Wilkerson’s 3-pointer with 4:12 to play.

The Rebels went on another run, this one 8-0, capped by Jaemyn Brakefield’s three-point play for a 66-63 lead.

The Bearkats netted four straight points to lead by one, but Murray made a 3-pointer to give Ole Miss a 69-67 lead with 1:05 left.

Flanigan made one of two free throws to push the lead to three with nine seconds left, and Wilkerson missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Barnes made two 3-pointers to help the Bearkats take a 54-50 lead.

Murrell made a 3-pointer to start the scoring, and Flanigan’s later 3-pointer gave Ole Miss a 22-11 lead.

Marcus Boykin made a 3-pointer and Damon Nicholas Jr. added a basket as Sam Houston got within six points.

The Rebels rebuilt the lead to 10 points on a basket by Jamarion Sharp before Ray made consecutive 3-pointers to get the Bearkats within four.

Flanigan made a free throw before Sam Houston tied the score at 27 on two free throws by Wilkerson.

Barnes’ 3-pointer gave the Bearkats a 33-31 halftime lead, their only lead of the half.

–Field Level Media

