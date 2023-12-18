ole-miss-lands-former-all-sec-wr-antwane-'juice'-wells

Ole Miss bulked up its passing attack with former All-SEC second-team wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. after first focusing on adding to its defense via the transfer portal.

Wells is the No. 2-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports and the No. 13 player overall.

He began his career at James Madison, where Wells had 83 catches for 1,250 yards in 2021. He transferred to South Carolina, posting 928 yards on 68 catches in his first Southeastern Conference season in 2022, when he was second-team All-SEC.

Wells missed all but three games this season due to a foot injury in September, finishing with just 37 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder out of Richmond, Va., is the ninth player added by Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and his staff during this transfer window. That includes former Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald and defensive end Tyler Baron, and former Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

Wells, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins a receiving corps that is expected to return Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins along with incoming junior college player Deion Smith, who previously played for LSU.

However, Dayton Wade has said that the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 will be his final game.

--Field Level Media

