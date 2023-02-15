Skip to content

Olivier-Maxence Prosper lifts No. 11 Marquette to last-second win over No. 16 Xavier

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored on a tip-in with 1.6 seconds remaining to keep No. 11 Marquette atop the Big East with a 69-68 victory over 16th-ranked Xavier on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Jack Nunge scored underneath to put Xavier up 68-67 with 8.3 seconds left. Kam Jones missed on a drive on the ensuing possession but Prosper followed with the go-ahead tap.

Marquette pulled within 66-65 with 29 seconds left when Stevie Mitchell’s steal led to a dunk by Prosper. Xavier turned it over again and Oso Ighodaro hit two free throws to put the Golden Eagles up 67-66.

Mitchell had 17 points for Marquette (21-6, 13-3 Big East), picked ninth in the preseason conference poll. Tyler Kolek added 15 points and Ighodaro had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Souley Boum had 24 points for Xavier (19-7, 11-4), which dropped into a second-place tie with No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Providence. Colby Jones added 13 points and Nunge and Jerome Hunter 10 for the Musketeers, who had beaten Marquette 80-76 in the first meeting in mid-January.

Colby Jones’ 3-pointer put the Musketeers in front 62-61 with 2:36 remaining. Prosper was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing possession and Hunter rolled in a jumper from the lane to make it 64-61.

Nunge hit a 3-pointer to put Xavier up 55-49, but Marquette responded with a 7-0 run, going in front 56-55 on David Joplin’s 3-pointer.

Mitchell and Kolek hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 run to open the second half as Marquette erased a 28-24 halftime deficit.

Marquette overcame a slow start with a 15-4 run late in the first half, pulling within 23-21 on a drive by Kolek.

Xavier jumped out to a 19-6 lead as Marquette hit just three of its first 15 shots, including 0 of 5 beyond the arc, along with three turnovers.

–Field Level Media

