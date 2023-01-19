Olympic champion Athing Mu to star in Millrose Games 600m

Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu of USA is set to to star in the women’s 600m at the 2023 Millrose Games on February 11th.

Athing Mu in action during an indoor meet. Photo by John Nepolitan

The 115th Millrose Games is fast approaching and athletics fans are eagerly awaiting the showcase of talent set to take place on February 11th at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. The event will feature some of the best athletes from around the world, including dozens of Olympians and National Champions.

However, one event that promises to be particularly exciting is the Women’s 600m, featuring none other than Athing Mu, one of the true superstars of athletics.

At just 20 years old, Mu is already making a name for herself as one of the most dominant and consistent athletes in the world. She is the reigning World and Olympic Champion in the 800m, having set the outdoor American record of 1:55.04.

In addition to her individual success, Mu is also a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist as part of the 4x400m relay, and a three-time National Champion and two-time NCAA champion in her one year at Texas A&M.

Furthermore, in 2019, Mu won her first national title in the 600m, running 1:23.57 as a high school junior, which remains the senior American Record, World Junior Record, and the second-fastest performance in indoor history.

With this impressive record, it’s no wonder that Mu is considered one of the true superstars of athletics.

As she returns to the three-lap distance at the Millrose Games, the World Record of 1:23.44 held by Olga Kotlyarova looks to be in major jeopardy if Mu attacks the race from the gun.

Millrose Games Meet Director Ray Flynn said, “The women’s 600m will be one of the highlights of this year’s Millrose Games, and we are delighted to welcome Athing back to the track she grew up on.”

However, this race will be no coronation, as Mu will have to contend with several of the other best middle-distance runners in the world. Natoya Goule, a two-time Olympian in the 800m and holder of the Jamaican Records indoors and outdoors, Pan American Games Champion, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist and three-time NCAA titles at LSU and Clemson is one to watch.

Shamier Little, the 2015 World Silver Medalist in the 400m hurdles and the fifth-fastest woman in the history of the event, will look to continue testing herself in a flat event over a slightly longer distance, after opening her season with a world-leading 600m time of 1:24.65 last weekend.

Olivia Baker, a World Indoor Championships qualifier in the 800m and an 11-time All-American at Stanford and high school standout Sophia Gorriaran, an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 800m who holds the HS National Record in the outdoor 600m are other notable athletes to watch for.

The Millrose Games is set to be a thrilling event, with Athing Mu leading the way in the Women’s 600m. With such a strong line-up of competitors, fans can expect an exciting race as these athletes battle it out for the top spot.