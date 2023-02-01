opposite-worlds-collide-when-missouri-hosts-lsu

Missouri will make a bid for its third consecutive victory when it hosts struggling LSU on Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.

These two Tigers teams have been headed in opposite directions. Missouri (16-5, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) has momentum after winning 89-77 at Ole Miss and beating then-No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 last week. Meanwhile, LSU (12-9, 1-7) is riding an eight-game losing streak after falling 76-68 to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Missouri hit 14 of 30 shots from 3-point range and forced 19 turnovers while upsetting the Cyclones. But coach Dennis Gates saw plenty of need for improvement.

“We won, but did we do the things we were supposed to do for 40 straight minutes?” Gates said. “I’m not result-driven when it comes down to it. I want quality, and the quality wasn’t where I want it to be.”

Even with guard Tre Gomillion sidelined with a groin muscle strain, Gates rotated 10 players into the game while it was still in doubt. Missouri continued playing with pace until the final minutes.

Missouri has seven players averaging more than eight points per game, led by Kobe Brown (16.0 per game) and D’Moi Hodge (14.6 per game). Containing that offense could be a challenge for LSU following its loss to the Red Raiders.

“There were areas where we played much better,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “I thought our urgency at both ends of the floor the majority of the game was much improved.”

Adam Miller scored 20 points in the loss after being held to single-digit scoring in his previous five games.

“I hope it will be a big step forward for him,” McMahon said of Miller. “He’s really been competing at a high level and I think he’s done a great job at the defensive end of the floor. It’s good to see the ball go in the basket for him.”

McMahon has set his to-do list for his team for the remainder of the season.

“The attention to detail in the scouting report, running 3-point shooters off the line, finishing possessions with defensive rebounds, and taking care of basketball — all of those things have to be done at a higher level as we move forward,” he said.

