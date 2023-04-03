oral-roberts-star-max-abmas-enters-transfer-portal

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, a two-time Summit League Player of the Year and a three-time AP All-America honorable mention, entered the transfer portal on Monday, multiple reports said.

Abmas figures to be a hot commodity in the portal after averaging 20.8 points for his career as a four-year starter for a dominant Oral Roberts program.

Wichita State could be one possible location since Paul Mills recently left Oral Roberts to be the new coach of the Shockers.

Abmas started 34 games in 2022-23 and averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game as the Golden Eagles went 30-5 and reached their second NCAA Tournament in three years. He made 119 3-pointers, fourth most in school history.

The 6-foot Dallas-area native has posted 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 123 career outings, all starts. Abmas ranks third in school history with 2,562 points and second with 420 treys.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named him a third-team All-American this past season. Abmas won Summit League Player of the Year honors in 2022-23 as well as 2020-21, the year he led Division I in scoring with 24.5 points per game.

Assistant coach Russell Springmann was promoted to head coach after Mills’ departure.

–Field Level Media