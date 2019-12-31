Orange Bowl Florida vs. Virginia How To Watch Now

MIAMI, Sporting Alert – No. 9 Florida and No. 24 Virginia have taken the pitch here at Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, the feature bowl game today.

Follow live coverage of the game on ESPN at 8:00 pm ET, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App providing the live streaming coverage.

The Gators (10-2), who have only been defeated by current No. 1 LSU and then-No. 8 Georgia, are making their fourth Orange Bowl appearance.

Tonight, they will be hoping to keep their 100 percent record going, haveing have not lost in the previous appearance.

This is Florida’s second successive New Year’s Six bowl game, following the Peach Bowl victory last season under Dan Mullen, who was in his first year as the head coach of the Gators.

Virginia (9-4), meanwhile, is seeking to wrap-up its second 10-win season in program history.

The Cavaliers are also making their first appearance in the Orange Bowl, and just their second appearance in a major bowl game.

The last time they were in a bowl game was the 1991 Sugar Bowl.)

Virginia is playing in its third straight bowl. They won the Belk Bowl last season.