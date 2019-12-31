December 30, 2019
ESPN3 Schedule, English Premier League; NCAAM Rankings
Leads

Orange Bowl Florida vs. Virginia How To Watch Now

Sports Deskby Sports Desk

MIAMI, Sporting Alert – No. 9 Florida and No. 24 Virginia have taken the pitch here at Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, the feature bowl game today.

Follow live coverage of the game on ESPN at 8:00 pm ET, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App providing the live streaming coverage.

The Gators (10-2), who have only been defeated by current No. 1 LSU and then-No. 8 Georgia, are making their fourth Orange Bowl appearance.

Tonight, they will be hoping to keep their 100 percent record going, haveing have not lost in the previous appearance. 

This is Florida’s second successive New Year’s Six bowl game, following the Peach Bowl victory last season under Dan Mullen, who was in his first year as the head coach of the Gators.

Virginia (9-4), meanwhile, is seeking to wrap-up its second 10-win season in program history.

The Cavaliers are also making their first appearance in the Orange Bowl, and just their second appearance in a major bowl game. 

The last time they were in a bowl game was the 1991 Sugar Bowl.) 

Virginia is playing in its third straight bowl. They won the Belk Bowl last season.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sports Desk

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

View all posts by Sports Desk →

You might also like

Boise State College Football Bowl

College Football Bowl Games Scores on Dec. 16

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United v Liverpool – International Champions Cup Live

David Villa to EPL

Iniesta wants Chelsea, Arsenal target David Villa to stay at Barcelona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.