Order of Event: Champs 2023 Day 2 Schedule and Live Stream

Fans who are unable to make the journey to the National Stadium need not miss out on the excitement of the Jamaica Boys’ and Girls’ Championships, as live streaming coverage is available on 1spotmedia.com. The event promises to be a spectacle, with live results and updates from the National Stadium, and an array of thrilling events scheduled to take place.

Kicking off on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET, spectators can enjoy the Decathlon competition open, followed by a host of other events, including the Long Jump for Class Four girls, the Class Three girls’ High Jump, and the Open Javelin Throw preliminary round.

Local television channels such as Television Jamaica and TVJ Sports will provide TV broadcasts, while Hitz92 FM and Omega Radio (KLAS FM) will offer live radio commentary. To stay updated with live results and updates from the event, visit [link to live results].

As the day progresses, a total of 17 finals are set to take place, culminating in the highly anticipated 100m finals for all classes. Other events on the schedule include the 1500m final, the Long Jump for Class Two boys, and the Class Two girls’ Shot Put.

The Jamaica Boys’ and Girls’ Championships is a must-watch event for track and field enthusiasts and casual spectators alike, and with live streaming options available, it has never been easier to catch all the action from the comfort of your own home.