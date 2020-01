Order of Play, Live Streaming For 2020 Australian Open First Round – Day 1 on Jan. 20

MELBOURNE, Sporting Alert – Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the 2020 Australian Open on Monday. Live streaming coverage and updates from Melbourne Park will also be available for the games. Australian Open 2020 | Live Coverage on ESPN+‎ | Watch Live Streaming Online For Free

Among the top players in action in the first round on the opening day at Rod Laver Arena are No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia, the top seed on the women’s side who will open against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

No. 8 Serena Williams, who is hoping to carry over her recent form into this tournament, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova in the opening round, while No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan and Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova will also meet on the same court.

Also Rod Laver Arena, No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will open against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff and Switzerland’s Roger Federer meets American Steve Johnson.

Also in action are Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark), No. 7 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic), while veteran Venus Williams will take on upcoming fellow American start Coco Gauff.

Australian Open Order of play

ROD LAVER ARENA

No. 3 Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

Anastasia Potapova (Russia) v No. 8 Serena Williams (U.S.)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v No. 3 Roger Federer (Switzerland)

No. 1 Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) v No. 2 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

No. 13 Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v No. 7 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v Coco Gauff (U.S.)

No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy)

No. 24 Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Zhang Shuai (China)

MELBOURNE ARENA

No. 8 Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Andrew Harris (Australia)

Kristie Ahn (U.S.) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Sam Stosur (Australia) v Caty McNally (U.S.)