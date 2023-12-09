Oregon lands veteran transfer QB Dillon Gabriel

Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel will complete his college career at Oregon.

Gabriel entered the transfer portal earlier this week and announced the move to Oregon on social media on Saturday. At Oregon, he presumably will walk into the starter’s job as the Ducks seek a replacement for Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix.

Gabriel’s college career began in 2019 at UCF and he spent three seasons there, with his 2021 campaign cut short because of a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in the third game. He then moved on to Oklahoma and will be a sixth-year senior at Oregon with one year of eligibility left.

In 2023, he completed 266 of 384 passes for 3,660 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran and ran for 373 yards and has 12 touchdowns.

In all, Gabriel has thrown for 14,865 yards with a completion rate of 63.1 percent with 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his five college seasons.

A native of Hawaii, Gabriel turns 23 later this month.

–Field Level Media