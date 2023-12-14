oregon-state-qb-aidan-chiles-follows-coach-to-michigan-state

Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles announced Thursday he is following his former coach to Michigan State.

Chiles played in five games for the Beavers as a freshman in 2023, completing 24 of 35 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Chiles entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media.

He will be reunited in East Lansing with head coach Jonathan Smith, who was hired by Michigan State last month after six seasons at Oregon State.

Chiles has three seasons of eligibility remaining. The Downey, Calif., native was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, ranked as the No. 7 QB prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

--Field Level Media

