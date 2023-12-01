Oregon State’s Damien Martinez out of bowl game after arrest

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez will not play in the team’s upcoming bowl game following his arrest on DUI charges.

“We are aware of the alleged law violations involving Damien Martinez and take these matters very seriously,” athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement released Thursday night. “Damien will not be participating in the upcoming bowl game and we will continue to gather more information about the investigation.”

Martinez was pulled over for allegedly speeding in Corvallis, Ore., on Wednesday and subsequently cited for DUI and possession of marijuana by a minor.

Martinez addressed his situation in a post on social media Thursday.

“Made a mistake, I am fine, I WAS FINE, I’ll be fine…” Martinez, a sophomore from Lewisville, Texas, wrote.

The No. 20 Beavers were 8-4 in the regular season, and Martinez led them in rushing with 1,185 yards, good for second in the Pac-12. He scored nine touchdowns.

Oregon State will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

–Field Level Media