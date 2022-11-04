Orlando Magic 130, Golden State Warriors 129; final score, free video and stats

ORLANDO, Fla. —— Jalen Suggs scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and then had a taken on the next possession from Steph Curry and the Orlando Magic rallied from a double-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night (3).
The following are the game stats, free video highlights, and the box score, as Suggs, who scored nine of his total points in the final two minutes, also had nine assists and four steals for the Magic (2-7) which snapped a two-game losing streak with only its second win overall this season.
Rookie Paolo Banchero added 22 points and eight rebounds for Orlando, which shot 53.8% from the field and made 33 of the 46 attempted free throws.
Stephen Curry had 39 points with nine assists while making 8-of-15 from 3-point range for the Warriors, who suffered their fourth straight loss. Klay Thompson added 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, but he missed a jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry.
The Orlando Magic victory resulted from a well-balanced performance, as Franz Wagner finished with 19 points, Chuma Okeke came off the bench to add 16 points and nine rebounds, while Wendell Carter Jr. ended with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Magic trailed by 16 points in the second half, but scored 77 points after halftime, including 16 by Suggs.
Orlando Magic 130, Golden State Warriors 129
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (129)
D.Green 4-5 0-1 8, Wiggins 6-12 1/3 15, Looney 8-11 1-1 17, Curry 13-22 5-5 39, Thompson 10-24 0-0 27, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1/3 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Poole 4-12 2/3 11. Totals 50-97 10-15 129.
ORLANDO MAGIC (130)
Banchero 8-17 6-9 22, Bol 2/3 0-0 4, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-6 14, F.Wagner 7-12 4-5 19, Suggs 9-17 6-11 26, Okeke 4-6 5-6 16, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 4-6 4-4 15, Houstan 0-1 2-2 2, K.Harris 4-7 2/3 12. Totals 42-78 33-46 130.
3-Point Goals–Golden State Warriors 19-43 (Curry 8-15, Thompson 7-15, Wiggins 2-5, J.Green 1-1, Poole 1-5, Jerome 0-1, Moody 0-1), Orlando Magic 13-30 (Hampton 3-5, Okeke 3-5, K.Harris 2-3, Carter Jr. 2-4, Suggs 2-6, F.Wagner 1-1, Bol 0-1, Houstan 0-1, Banchero 0-4). Fouled Out–Golden State Warriors 1 (D.Green), Orlando Magic None. Rebounds–Golden State Warriors 35 (Looney 7), Orlando Magic 46 (Carter Jr., Okeke 9). Assists–Golden State Warriors 31 (Curry 9), Orlando Magic 20 (Suggs 9). Total Fouls–Golden State 32, Orlando 22. A–18,846 (18,846)