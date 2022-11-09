ORLANDO, Fla. (Sporting Alert) —— Franz Wagner scored 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and led five Orlando players in double-digit scoring as the Magic beat the Dallas Mavericks 94-87 on Wednesday night (9). The Magic were also able to hold Dallas star guard Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season.

Due to the approach of Hurricane Nicole which is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning in Florida, the start of this game was moved up by 90 minutes.

Former Duke Wendell Carter Jr. contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs ended with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Mo Bamba finished with 12 points and six boards for Orlando (3-9) which stopped a two-game skid.

Bol Bol finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Magic, who shot 49.3% from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points with five assists to lead the Mavericks, who shot 37.6% from the field and were outrebounded by the Magic, 49-29.

Meanwhile, Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer this season with 36.0 points per game, was held to 24 points tonight with six assists and three steals. Doncic, who had scored 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games, including 44 points when the two met in the first game on Oct. 30, shot just 9 for 29 overall tonight from the floor and went 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was forced to leave the game with a left hip strain after playing 22 minutes and finished with five points. Reggie Bullock was the only Dallas player to not score after shooting 0 for 3 and playing 26 minutes.

The Magic, which returned the 114-105 defeat suffered at the hands of Dallas last month in the first meeting, played tonight for the first time without rookie star Paolo Banchero, who sprained his ankle Monday night.

Dallas led 54-50 at halftime and 74-73 at the end of the third quarter. The Magic, however, outscored them 21-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

ORLANDO vs DALLAS Scoring Summary

DALLAS (87)

Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-19 7-8 29, Doncic 9-29 4-7 24, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 1-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 32-85 12-19 87.

ORLANDO (94)

Bol 4-6 1-2 11, Okeke 2-5 3-6 8, Carter Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, F.Wagner 9-17 4-4 22, Suggs 4-12 2-2 12, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-9 0-1 6, Bamba 5-8 1-2 12, Hampton 1-2 0-0 2, Houstan 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 36-73 14-21 94.

3-Point Goals–Dallas 11-42 (Dinwiddie 4-10, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 2-5, Doncic 2-11, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Bullock 0-2, Green 0-2), Orlando 8-21 (Bol 2-2, Suggs 2-4, Carter Jr. 1-2, Houstan 1-2, Okeke 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Ross 0-2, F.Wagner 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Dallas 29 (Doncic, McGee 6), Orlando 49 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists–Dallas 17 (Doncic 6), Orlando 20 (F.Wagner 6). Total Fouls–Dallas 19, Orlando 20. A–18,165 (18,846)

–Sportradar stats