Orlando Magic storms back to end 76ers win streak

PHILADELPHIA — The Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, putting an end to their three-game losing streak and snapping the 76ers’ seven-game winning streak.

Paolo Banchero led the way with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Mo Wagner and his brother Franz scored 22 and 19 points, along with six rebounds each, respectively, in the victory for the Magic (20-31), who delayed a 19th road defeat this season. Read more: NBA schedule tonight; What games on NBA TV tonight?

Joel Embiid had 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Philadelphia. James Harden added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Tobias Harris finished with 17 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Sixers.

After falling behind by double-digits, the Magic slowly trimmed the 76ers’ lead, cutting it down to 10 points, at 62-52.

In the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Gary Harris put the Magic in the lead for the first time, as Orlando outscored the home side 42-28 in the third period and used a 9-0 run, capped off by Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer sealed the win for Orlando.

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to the Magic, and finished with 12 points, 10 assists and four steals in the win for Orlando, which bounced back after losing the first two games in this series this season.

Wendell Carter Jr. also scored 12 points for the Magic.

Philadelphia (32-17) has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA for nearly two months, but has had a more manageable schedule so far.

The 76ers, who are 19-8 at home this season, have a tough road ahead with the second-toughest remaining schedule, including 17 games in March and 11 of them on the road.

The teams face off again in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Box Score

ORLANDO (119)

Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.

PHILADELPHIA (109)

T.Harris 7-15 2-2 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Embiid 11-20 7-11 30, Harden 5-14 4-4 17, Melton 2-6 3-4 8, Niang 2-4 0-0 6, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 4-6 0-0 8, Milton 2-5 0-0 5, Thybulle 3-5 2-2 10, Maxey 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 40-85 18-23 109.

3-Point Goals–Orlando 11-29 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4), Philadelphia 11-30 (Harden 3-9, Thybulle 2-3, Niang 2-4, Milton 1-2, T.Harris 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Melton 1-3, Maxey 0-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Orlando 50 (Banchero, Carter Jr. 9), Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 11). Assists–Orlando 23 (Fultz 10), Philadelphia 28 (Harden 6). Total Fouls–Orlando 16, Philadelphia 25. A–19,812 (20,478)