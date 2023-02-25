oscar-tshiebwe-powers-kentucky-past-auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Antonio Reeves added 21 points to power Kentucky to an 86-54 victory over visiting Auburn in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at Lexington, Ky.

Tshiebwe shot 8 of 10 from the field, while Reeves, who had 18 second-half points, finished 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Cason Wallace chipped in 19 points and nine assists for the Wildcats, who defeated Auburn for the 20th consecutive time inside Rupp Arena dating to January 1988.

Jacob Toppin finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Kentucky, which has won four straight games and six of its past eight contests.

Kentucky (20-9, 11-5 SEC), which outscored Auburn 46-25 in the second half, finished the game shooting 32 of 57 (56.1 percent) from the field, including a sizzling 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range. The Wildcats outrebounded the Tigers 41-23.

Auburn (19-10, 9-7), which has dropped three straight games and seven of its past 10, was led by Jaylin Williams’ 13 points.

Johni Broome added 12 points but grabbed just one rebound — well below his 8.9 average per game — as he was no match for Tshiebwe.

The Tigers shot 19 of 56 (33.9 percent) from the field, including 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Leading by 11 at halftime, Kentucky put the game away by opening the second half on a 9-2 run to extend their advantage to 49-31 following Reeves’ jumper with 15:18 to play.

The Wildcats’ 11-0 run midway through the second half pushed their lead to 72-41 following Tshiebwe’s dunk with 6:12 left.

Reeves’ 3-pointer made it 82-46 with 3:47 remaining.

After Williams’ dunk gave Auburn a 25-24 lead with 5:24 left in the first half, the Wildcats took control of the game by closing the first half on a 16-4 run to take a 40-29 halftime advantage.

Tshiebwe had a first-half double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Wallace added 11 points.

Auburn was led by Williams’ 10 first-half points, while Broome had nine.

–Field Level Media