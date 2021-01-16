Packers 32 vs Rams 18 Video Highlight Recap & Report

Aaron Rodgers completed 23-of-36 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC divisional round on Saturday. The final score and free video highlights of the game.
The victory means Rodgers will be heading to his fifth NFC Championship Game, which will be hosted at Lambeau Field for the first time next weekend.
Fans Watched Packers Beat Rams
On Saturday, the Packers (14-3) were able to play in front of a crowd of 8,456 fans and although this number was well below the usual 54,000 gatherings at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, who also ran for a touchdown, was happy to welcome back some supporters.
“It’s special. There’s absolutely nothing like it,” Rodgers said. “We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable.
“It’s hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd.”
Aaron Jones rushed 14 times for 99 yards and a score, Allen Lazard took four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and Davante Adams had nine receptions for 66 yards and a score for Green Bay.
Jared Goff was 21 of 27 on completed passes for 174 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles (11-7) but was also sacked four times by the Packers’ defense.
Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a score, Van Jefferson grabbed a catch for a touchdown, while Josh Reynolds caught three passes for 65 yards in the defeat.
As the crowd chanted “M! V! P!” during the closing minutes and while he gave his postgame interview, Rodgers acknowledged them all the way, while repeating “one more year, one more year.”
Green Bay Build Early Lead
After the teams traded field goals in the opening quarter, Rodgers threw a TD pass to Adams, ran for a score and Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field goal as time expired for the home side to take a 19-10 lead into the halftime break.
The Packers are on their way to the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.
They host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24. New Orleans and Tampa Bay meet on Sunday.
Los Angeles season is now over.
Complete Game Box Score