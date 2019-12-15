Packers v Bears 200th Meeting: Watch Live As Green Bay Starts Favorite

Green Bay, WI, Sporting Alert – Aaron Rodgers will lead the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in one of the featured NFL matchups in Week 15 on Sunday, December 15.

Game time for this fixture is slated for 1:00 pm ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, with FOX Network providing the television coverage and Foxsportsgo.com streaming live online.

The Packers (10-3) enter today’s game on the back of a 20-15 victory over the Redskins last week and have won two straight and three in the last four overall.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN’s Stats and Information, Green Bay and Chicago will feature in their 200th all-time meeting in this series with Rodgers holding a 17-5 record in his career against the Bears.

ESPN’s Stats and Information has revealed that “only Brett Favre has more wins (23) vs Chicago in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).”

Coming into Week 15, in the meantime, Chicago (7-6) has been in very good form – winning it’s last three, including a 31-24 victory against the Dallas Cowboys the last time out.

The Bears defeated Green Bay in their season opener on Sep 5, but ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving Rodgers and the Packers a 64.8 percent chance to reverse that result in Week 15.

Green Bay Packers inactives: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, T Jared Veldheer, T Yosh Nijman and Goodson.

Chicago Bears inactives: WR Taylor Gabriel, LB Danny Trevathan, RT Bobby Massie, DL Abdullah Anderson, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert.