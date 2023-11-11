patrick-mccaffery,-iowa-clobber-alabama-state

Patrick McCaffery poured in 22 points and Payton Sandfort recorded a double-double as Iowa beat Alabama State 98-67 on Friday night in Iowa City, Iowa.

McCaffery canned 7 of 12 shots from the field for the Hawkeyes (2-0), who have averaged 104 points through their first two games of the season. Sandfort supplied 17 points and 12 rebounds while also dishing out four assists.

Ben Krikke and Tony Perkins also scored in double figures for Iowa, posting 13 and 12 points, respectively.

TJ Madlock netted a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds for the Hornets (0-2), who were outshot 45.8 percent to 35.4 percent. CJ Hines contributed 15 points and Jasteven Walker added 13, with Walker finishing with a team-high nine boards.

Not even five minutes into the second half, the Hawkeyes effectively sealed the victory, going up by 19 when McCaffery completed an and-one.

Ubong Okun made a free throw and Madlock had a jumper and a layup to make it a 14-point game, but that was the closest Alabama State would get the rest of the way.

Iowa’s lead topped out at 31 points.

Sandfort scored all 12 of his first-half points in the final 2:32 to send Iowa into the break with a 49-37 lead. McCaffery also had 12 points through the first 20 minutes of action for the Hawkeyes, while Hines paced the Hornets with 11.

Iowa came roaring out of the gate, scoring the first seven points of the game, five of which came from McCaffery.

A 6-0 burst later in the first half gave the Hawkeyes an 18-10 advantage with 12:21 to go, but Alabama State then stormed back.

Walker and Eric Coleman each hit a 3-pointer during a 15-6 run, which Hines capped with a three-point play to put the Hornets ahead 25-24. But that lead was short-lived, as Iowa scored the next six points shortly before Sandfort started cooking.

–Field Level Media