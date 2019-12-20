December 20, 2019
ESPN3 Schedule, English Premier League; NCAAM Rankings
Patterson Leads Buffalo To First Bowl Win – Bahamas Bowl Game

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sporting Alert – Jaret Patterson ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Buffalo took down Charlotte, 31-9 to win the 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl to get the bowl season underway on Friday.

Patterson rushed 32 times for 173 yards to help the Bulls (8-5) dominate the game, Buffalo is collected its first bowl win in school history.

Before Friday’s win, the Bulls were winless from three previous bowl appearances.

Antonio Nunn brought down a spectacular 12 Yd pass from Kyle Vantrease for a score to open the scoring for Buffalo, while Vantrease, who went 8-for-17 on passes for 77 yards, also ran for a touchdown in the win.

Chris Reynolds went 15-for-24 for 198 yards and connected with Victor Tucker a touchdown late in the game in the defeat for Charlotte.

The 49ers (7-6) were making their first appearance in a bowl game.

