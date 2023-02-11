The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the lookout for a reliable point guard since John Wall failed to meet expectations. With the recent trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Paul George sees an opportunity for the Clippers to potentially acquire the veteran guard.

George, who played alongside Westbrook in Oklahoma City, believes the 2017 NBA MVP still has plenty to offer, despite his inconsistent performance with the Lakers. Read more: NBA result tonight: Magic beat Timberwolves, 127-120; watch highlight, five players ejected

In a recent interview, George stated, “I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’s work is. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone.”

The LA Clippers star forward believes that having Westbrook in the traditional role of starting the offense would make things easier for the team and that Los Angeles has the shooting to surround him, allowing him to play to his strengths.

Westbrook’s tenure with the LA Lakers was plagued by injuries and a lack of meshing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, George sees potential for Westbrook to thrive in the Clippers system, stating, “I think the floor would be open for him, spacing would be there for him.

“I know that’s my game, spacing the floor, being a shooter on the perimeter and then just running with him in transition. I think that’s where we can complement him.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet, George has expressed interest in reaching out to Westbrook and seeing if there is anything he can do to bring him to Los Angeles.

If the opportunity presents itself and it makes sense for the team, the Clippers would be more than happy to add the veteran guard to their roster.

Whether or not the Jazz will buy out Westbrook’s contract remains to be seen, but the possibility of him joining the Clippers has fans buzzing with excitement.

Information for the AP was also used.