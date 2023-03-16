Paul Scholes tells Man United: Get Inter’s Lautaro Martinez

MANCHESTER, UK (March 16) – Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the club to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, claiming that the striker would be better suited to manager Erik ten Hag’s style of play than Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Ten Hag is currently in search of a new striker, having been forced to rely on loanee Wout Weghorst due to injuries to his regular forwards.

However, with Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham uncertain, the Dutch manager could face competition with other Premier League clubs for the England forward if he does decide to leave the London club.

While Scholes does not believe Kane will leave Tottenham due to the club’s chairman, he did suggest that Martinez would be a good fit for Manchester United. He said that Osimhen, on the other hand, would be better suited to Chelsea.

Scholes spoke to BT Sport, saying, “I think Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan would suit Ten Hag’s style of play. I think Osimhen is a great player, but I think he is more suited for Chelsea.”

Martinez, who formed a formidable partnership with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku under former Inter manager Antonio Conte, was linked with a move to Tottenham last year. Osimhen, meanwhile, has been in excellent form for Napoli this season, scoring 23 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

When asked about United’s apparent interest in him, Osimhen said, “I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track.

“At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will pursue Martinez or Osimhen, but the former’s abilities on the field could make him a valuable addition to the team, particularly in light of Ten Hag’s search for a new striker.