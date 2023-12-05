Penn State DE Chop Robinson to enter NFL draft, skip Peach Bowl

Penn State standout defensive end Chop Robinson is entering the NFL draft and won’t play in the Peach Bowl later this month.

“After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Robinson posted to social media. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

The No. 10 Nittany Lions will face No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 30 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Robinson, whose given name is Demeioun, played his first collegiate season at his home-state Maryland before transferring to Penn State. A 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior, Robinson posted 15 tackles, four sacks, five quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season.

He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and widely considered to be a first-round draft pick.

–Field Level Media