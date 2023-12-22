penn-state-lt-olu-fashanu-declares-for-nfl-draft

Penn State's Olu Fashanu, considered one of the top offensive tackles in the upcoming class, announced Friday he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fashanu was seen as a first-round pick in mock drafts for 2023, but he decided to return for another season with the Nittany Lions.

"A year ago I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to declare for the NFL draft," Fashanu wrote in a social media post. "I am forever grateful that I made the decision to come back and compete with my brothers on last time while also graduating. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be declaring fore the 2024 NFL Draft. I look forward to spending time with my teammates and coaches in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl."

While he plans to travel to Atlanta, it was unclear whether Fashanu will play in the Peach Bowl for No. 10 Penn State (10-2) against No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) on Dec. 30.

Fashanu, listed at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named a first-team All-American in 2023.

--Field Level Media

