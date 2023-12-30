penn-state-ot-olu-fashanu-opts-out-of-peach-bowl

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will not play on Saturday against No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

Fashanu was listed as out on the No. 10 Nittany Lions' pregame availability report.

He was seen as a first-round pick in mock drafts for 2023, but he decided to return for another season with Penn State.

Fashanu declared for the draft on Dec. 22 but accompanied his teammates to Atlanta for the bowl game. He did not divulge whether he would play against the Rebels, however.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, Fashanu was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. He started all 12 games and not allow a sack for No. 10 Penn State this season.

--Field Level Media

