Penn State QB Drew Allar departs with injury

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar exited Saturday’s 27-6 victory over Rutgers with an unspecified upper-body injury.

Allar was injured on a keeper in the third quarter and left one play later. He was seen grabbing his chest and right shoulder areas and was examined in the medical tent.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin didn’t reveal what type of injury Aller sustained but was hopeful it wasn’t major. He reiterated to reporters that he doesn’t discuss injuries.

“I don’t see this being significant, but we will see,” Franklin said.

Franklin said it was unfortunate that Aller was hurt on the play.

“We never want to put out players in position that they are going to get an injury,” Frankilin said. “… In that situation, he was just about to get down and somebody flashed from behind another player and got to him and hit him just right.”

Beau Pribula replaced Allar at quarterback.

Pribula rushed for 71 yards on eight carries and also scored a touchdown. He completed his lone pass for nine yards.

Allar was 6-of-13 passing for 79 yards before departing. Entering the game, he had passed for 1,965 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception.

