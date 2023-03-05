College Basketball News

Penn State shocks No. 21 Maryland on Camren Wynter’s buzzer-beater

March 5, 2023
    Camren Wynter of Penn State hit a put-back layup with half a second left to stun No. 21 Maryland in 65-64 upset win Sunday in State College, Pa.

    Penn State came from 15 points back with 12:11 to play, outscoring the Terrapins 30-14 the rest of the way.

    Jalen Pickett had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Penn State (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) enhanced its NCAA Tournament resume. Most experts had the Nittany Lions on the bubble

    Andrew Funk added 14 points, including 11 points in the final 12 minutes.

    Jahmir Young scored 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Maryland (20-11, 11-9). Julian Reese had 12 points, and Ian Martinez and Don Carey added 11 each for the Terrapins, who squandered a chance to earn a key double bye in the conference tournament.

    Penn State was down 50-35 before rallying behind Funk, who had a trio of 3-pointers to spark the surge. Myles Dread added a 3-pointer with 4:26 left to whittle the deficit to 59-54.

    The Nittany Lions drew closer, 62-59, as Seth Lundy hit three free throws and a layup. Penn State took the lead with 43 seconds left on a layup by Wynter, who finished with six points.

    Reese responded with a basket for Maryland with 19 seconds left to give the Terrapins a 64-63 lead before Wynter made his game-winning putback following a missed 3-point jumper by Lundy.

    Maryland fell behind early but responded with a 10-0 run, fueled by 3-pointers from Young and Carey, to take a 14-10 lead.

    Later in the half, Martinez came off the bench and hit three straight 3-point attempts in a span of 2:16 to culminate a 14-0 run that gave Maryland a 28-15 lead.

    Maryland took its biggest lead late in the half on a jumper by Carey before Pickett closed the frame with a buzzer-beating, off-balance 3-pointer from well beyond the circle that left the Terrapins up 35-22.

    – Field Level Media

