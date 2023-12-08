Penn State TE Theo Johnson to enter draft, won’t skip Peach Bowl

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson said Friday that he plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft but will not skip the Nittany Lions’ upcoming bowl game.

“Thank you … for making my time at Penn State an unforgettable experience,” Johnson posted on social media, mentioning the coaching staff, players, staff members and fans. “After a lot of thought and prayer, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I cannot wait to be with my Penn State Football family one last time when we compete at the Peach Bowl.”

He was the second-leading receiver for No. 10 Penn State this season with 32 catches for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

Johnson joined Penn State in 2020 and had another year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s allowance for the COVID-impacted season.

The Nittany Lions will face No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Also, offensive tackle Blake Fisher said he will sit out the Sun Bowl game for No. 16 Notre Dame against No. 19 Oregon State and enter the draft.

Fisher was listed as a five-star recruit by Rivals in the 2020 class. Many thought he’d return for his final season to gain more experience at the NFL-coveted left tackle spot.

Fisher played 27 games, all starts, for the Fighting Irish. He started as a freshman but played only two games because of a knee injury.

–Field Level Media